Mark Tauri MORGAN

Mark Tauri MORGAN In Memoriam
MORGAN, Mark Tauri. 7.1.62 - 17.12.79 In loving memory of our dear son brother and brother in law, as a result of an accident left us heartbroken and disbelieving on december 17 1979 aged 17 years.Forty years have now passed but the pain of losing you never leaves us. The tears still fall and the heartache and emptiness is still there. Our memories we cling to and relive are so precious they help to keep you near. Forever in our hearts Mark Mum and Rod (Gisborne), Rex and Wendy(Wellington).
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 17, 2019
