Martin Daniel HAYWARD

HAYWARD, Martin Daniel. It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Martin Daniel Hayward, RNZN (Ret.) on 3 March 2020. Eldest son of Cecil Matene (Blokey) and Pare, brother of Iris, Douglas, Ted and William (deceased). Loved husband to Kiriraukawa, father of Geoff and Andrew, stepfather to Maraea, Charles and Rangimawhiti Jean, and koro and papa to his mokopuna. Adored brother and brother in law of Peter and Kath, Leigh and Kerry. He will be resting at 40 Domain Road, Whakatane, and a service will be held at the Whakatane Crematorium at 11.30am on Friday 6 March. Haere mai koutou katoa e maui ana he taemaha ana maku koutou e whakaokioki. Come unto me all ye who labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 5, 2020
