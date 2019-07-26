Home

Martin Griffiths WATKINS

Martin Griffiths WATKINS Notice
WATKINS, Martin Griffiths. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of the late Jill. Caring and supportive father and father-in-law ) to Richard and Rachel, and Belinda. Adored Grandpa to Charlotte and Hamish. A celebration of Martin's life will be held at the Lake Taupo Yacht Club, Ferry Road, Taupo on Wednesday 31st July at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Watkins Family c/- 6 Royston Way, Newlands, Wellington 6037. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 26, 2019
