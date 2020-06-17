Home

Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
at his and Cathy's home
Martin Noel (Dr) FOGGO

Martin Noel (Dr) FOGGO Notice
FOGGO, Martin Noel (Dr). Passed away suddenly on 14 June 2020. Beloved partner and husband of Catherine Hargreaves. Much loved and respected by his English and Kiwi clans and his many friends. Martin's wishes were to be privately cremated and for his friends to gather at his and Cathy's home for an informal celebration of his life. You are all welcome on Friday, 19 June 2020 from midday onwards. For address details please phone 07 3501461 All communications to the Foggo Family PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2020
