Notice WALKER, Martin As there are to many to name, please accept this as our heart felt love and gratitude to all that came to see Martin during his illness. Even bigger was the love from our whanau, and friends near and far. The koha's of kai, flowers, and monetary was overwhelming. Thankyou to the pai, kaumatua, and kuia. Your time with us was very precious. Before and during which will always be the hardest week of my life. To have such a caring and loving whanau, and friends that stopped their daily life for another is a blessing. So words cannot express the true love and gratitude I have in me for you all and is something we will cherish in our hearts forever. The messages that were rolling in felt like you all had woven a big korowai of love which wrapped around me and my whanau. "Ka mihi ano ahau mo te aroha me te tautoko kahoa i homai ki a matou i te wa o te mate o to maatau hoa aroha, papa me to tupuna. He maha nga aroha mai i te Walker Whanau Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 26, 2019