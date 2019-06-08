KING, Maryanne. (n?e Wiringi). Palmerston North April 19th 1944 - 5th June 2019 (aged 75). On Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, Maryanne King, mother, mother- in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, extended family and friends, peacefully passed away at her home after a long illness. Maryanne, will be forever remembered by her children and partners, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she adored. She will also be remembered by extended family and dear friends. Maryanne will always be fondly remembered for the kindness she had for others. Her love for family, church and the community showed through in her hospitality, opening her home and spending many hours cooking. People always knew they were welcome at her home for a meal in a warm place. A celebration of Maryanne's life will be held at the Seventh- day Adventist Church, 257 Ferguson Street, Palmerston North on June 10th 2019 at 10am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the King family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary