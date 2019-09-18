|
WEARNE, Maureen (nee Connors) 7/9/1933 - 16/9/2019 Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital with Stephanie by her side. Loved daughter of the late John & Betsy Connors. Sister to Mary Shiela (dec) and Mary Ellen (USA). Aunt of Tim, Victoria & Clare (USA), Sean, Paul, Mary Rose, Greg, Chris & Maureen. Special Nanny to Tessa & George (Fur Kids). Ex-Wife & friend of Nick. A Rosary is to be held at St Michaels Church, 5 Lake Rd, Ohinemutu, Rotorua on Thursday the 19 September at 5:00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday the 20 September at 11:00am also at St Michaels Church. Donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated. All correspondence C/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 18, 2019