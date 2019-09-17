|
|
LENIHAN, Maurice John (Maury). Peacefully in Tauranga, and surrounded by his family, on Sunday 15th September 2019 aged 78 years. Dear husband and trusted friend of Janice. Much loved father and father in law of Kym and Greg, Diane and Peter, and Mike and Harriet. Adored grandfather of Holly, Maia, Joe, Taine, Sam, Henri, and Louis. A service for Maury will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Friday 20th September at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lenihan family C/- PO Box 4005 Mount Maunganui 3116
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 17, 2019