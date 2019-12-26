|
BETTS, Maurice Llewellyn. Died 19 December 2019. Dearly loved son of Stan and Jean Betts (both deceased) of New Plymouth. Much loved younger brother and brother-in-law of Don and Anne (New Plymouth) and Dianne and Allan Estcourt (Rotorua). Respected Uncle of Lee-ann, Janelle, Jodi and Linda, Craig, Todd and Kylie. The funeral will be held in New Plymouth, Saturday 28th December 2019. Communications to Dianne Estcourt, 29A Robinson Avenue, Rotorua 3010.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 26, 2019