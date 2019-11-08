Home

Mavis Patricia (Giles) NEWLANDS

Mavis Patricia (Giles) NEWLANDS Notice
NEWLANDS, Mavis Patricia (nee Giles). Peacefully passed away at her home in Rotorua on 2 November 2019, aged 92 years. Devoted wife to Alan Newlands of Rotorua for 57 years. Daughter of the late Sydney and Vera Giles. Much loved sister of Graeme Giles (Otaki), the late Raymond Giles, the late Syd Giles, the late Margaret Dyson and the late Ida Ross. A loved Aunty to all her nephews and nieces. Mavis will be sadly missed As per Mavis's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mavis's life will be held at Glenbrae Retirement Village in the Recreation Centre, 22 Hilda Street, Rotorua on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 1.30pm. All communications to The Newlands Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 8, 2019
