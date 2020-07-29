|
|
BAXTER, May. Passed away at Fergusson Home on July 28th 2020, surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Tony Baxter. Cherished mother of Debra, Michelle, Shaun and Tracey, Darren and Debra. Much loved Nan to Michael, Masako, Chelsea and George, Akiko and Kurtis, and Flynn. The service to celebrate May's life will be held at The Rotorua Golf Club 399 Fenton St, Rotorua on Friday July 31at at 1:30pm. Followed by Private Cremation. All correspondence to the Baxter Family, 2 Willow Ave, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 29, 2020