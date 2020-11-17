Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May LETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May LETT

Add a Memory
May LETT Notice
LETT, May. Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Home, Rotorua on November 16th 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence. Much loved mum and mum in law of Bruce and Dana. Loved grandma of Sedona and Koby. The service to celebrate May's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Thursday November 19th at 11am followed by burial at the Kauae Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Rotorua Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -