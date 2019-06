HOOKER, Mereheeni Maryjane. (nee Clarke). Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua, Friday 14th June 2019. Mokopuna of Matina Makiha Hemana, daughter of Barney and Takirirangi Clarke, beloved wife of John Hooker, cherished sister and sister in law of Steven Taupopoki and Rauroha Clarke, John Scanlon and Lisa Taylor, Francis Hapuriri and Pat Colbert, Thomas Te Whareiro Clarke, Patrick and Joanne Clarke, Te Hurinui Clarke and Claire Robertshaw, Nicholas Wharekahika and Maree Clarke, Robert Peina and Christine Clarke, Margaret Rangihemo Clarke, Alex Hemana and Olivia Clarke, Reni Clarke and Mokai Clarke, aunty extraordinaire to her many nieces and nephews, and kuia, confidant and wise counsel to her many mokopuna. Tērā te auahi ka patua i a Tarawera kei raro iti iho… Waipuke ana a Tangiwao o te Atua me Te Rotorua-nui-a- Kahumatamomoe, riporipo ana te Puarenga me tōna hoa ko Te Mimi o Pekehaua, e tangihotu ana a Pohutu me tōna whanaunga ko Te Parekohuru. Auē, taukiri ē! Kua riro atu tō tātou kuru pounamu, ko Mereheeni Mary Jane Hooker ki te pō. Mereheeni, haere, haere, haere atu. Moe mai rā. Mereheeni will be arriving at Tarimano Marae (Awahou) at 5pm on Friday 14th June where she will lay overnight. At 10am on Saturday 15th June she will depart Tarimano for Te Pākira Marae (Whakarewarewa) where she will lay until Monday the 17th June. Mereheeni's funeral service will start at 10am on Monday 17th June followed by her internment at the Sala Street Cemetery. E te iwi nau mai, haere mai. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary