|
|
MEARNS, Merilynn Ann (Lynn). Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua on July 2nd 2019 with Bronwen and Tabbah Cat by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Much loved mother of the late Peter James McElhinney. Loved eldest daughter of the late Jim and Laurelle Gilmour (Blenheim). Dearly loved sister of Laurelle Stewart, Jim Gilmour (deceased), Clayton Gilmour (deceased), Bronwen Howorth, Nicola Aplin (deceased), Malcolm Gilmour and their families. Loved lifetime friend of Sandy Carroll. Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Sunday July 7th at 11am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 4, 2019