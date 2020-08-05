|
ROBINSON, Michael Jeremy. (Jeremy) Passed away in Taupo on the 3rd August 2020, with his family and loved ones at his side, aged 68 years. Dearly beloved husband of Diane, devoted and proud father of Julia and the late Kate. "A Treasured mate of so many". A service to celebrate Jeremy's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 7th August 2020 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc, PO Box 950 Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Jeremy's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 5, 2020