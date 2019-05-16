|
BELL, Michael John (Jack). Passed away Monday 13 May 2019, aged 94 after 71 years of happy marriage to Phyl. Loved Father of Michael, Christopher, Phillip, Susan, Elizabeth(Dec), Gregory, Tracy, Julie and families. Cherished by all his grand and great grand children. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Saturday 18 May 2019 at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel at 11am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. Communications to the Bell Family C/- PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 16, 2019