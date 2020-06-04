Home

Miriam McROY Notice
McROY, Miriam. Passed away on Tuesday 2nd of June, at home, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Best friend of Frank, loved mother and mother-in law of Sharlene, Glenn, Deidre, Karalyn, Mathew, Jorja and devoted Nanny of 8. A service for Miriam will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Kingdom Drive Rotorua on Saturday 6th of June at 11am. Unfortunately due to the current restrictions, entrance will have to be restricted to close family only.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 4, 2020
