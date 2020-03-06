Home

NEWTON, Moana Miriama. On March 3, 2020, at home surrounded by whanau, aged 69 years. Beloved daughter of Hera Dovey Katene - Horvath, biological daughter of Mariu Te Rangi Kaiwahia. Adored wife of Tony Newton and former wife of Hoani (John) Koria (iii). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Hoani (iv) Aroha, Hera, Heniroihana, Matthew, Taawhimiriama, Umesh, and Siri (deceased). A much loved grandmother and great grandmother of Katarina, Ashley, Hoani(v), Tatiana, Taame, Mariyah, Aiyanna, Wiremu, Rerepo, Iharaiha, Natalya, Matthew, Henimiriama, Victoria, John, Faith, Ariana, Mikayla, Arapeta, Sirina. A service to celebrate Moana's life will be held at 8 Minerva Place, Rotorua, on Friday, March 6, at 11.00am, followed by burial at 1.00pm at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 6, 2020
