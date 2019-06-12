|
TAIAPA, Molly Kahukura Mihiata. Aged 81 Kua riro a Molly ki tua o te arai. Born 21/08/1937. Passed suddenly, on 09/06/2019, in Rotorua. Molly is survived by her partner in crime and in life - Motu Pohatu. Beloved daughter of Hone Te Kauru and Mereiro Horihori Keretene (Cherrington) Taiapa. Sister to Kawiti (dec), Janey (dec), Barney (dec), Bardia (dec), Raina and Polly. Mother of Tamahika, Joseph, Ngata, John, their respective wives, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Molly is lying in state at Tamatekapua marae, Ohinemutu. Her nehu is on Thursday, 13 June 2019, at 10am at St Faiths Church then proceeding to Kauae for interment.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 12, 2019