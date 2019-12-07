Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morag BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morag Jamieson Martin BURGESS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Morag Jamieson Martin BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Morag Jamieson Martin. Born 12 July 1931. Passed away 6 December 2019. Devoted and loving Wife of 65 years to Barney (dec). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Calum and Anita, Alisdair and Donna. Loved Grandma of David, Michael, Amy, Scott and Megan. Great Grandma of Bella. A service to celebrate Morag's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, December 11 at 1pm. Messages of condolence can be addressed to The Burgess Family PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morag's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -