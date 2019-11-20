|
STEINER, Murray Graeme. Suddenly at his home, Hamilton East on 17th November 2019 aged 66yrs. Much loved father of Bridget, James and the late Kerrin Steiner. Adoring grandfather to Bethany. Fondly remembered by Barbara. Special thanks to Frances who took such great care of him in the last months of his life. Private cremation. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at the Veranda Caf? Hamilton Lake Domain Rotoroa Drive Hamilton on Sunday 24th November starting at 2.00pm Communications to the Steiner family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 20, 2019