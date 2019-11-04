|
|
COLLIER, Murray Waimarie. In his 80th year Passed away peacefully on Saturday the 2nd of November 2019 at home surrounded by his whanau. Son of John (dec'd) and Winnie (dec'd) Collier nee Biddle, Brother to Joe (dec'd) and Connie (dec'd), Sonny (dec'd) and Claire (dec'd), Bob, Tom, Peter (dec'd) and Raewyn, Pat Williams, Lena and Tom Smith, Gloria and Neville Tahere. Father to Marie and Fraser, Ronnie and Ra, Leanne, and Corinne and Dillard. Grandfather to his mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Murray will be sadly missed by all his whanau and extended whanau. A service for Murray will be held at 10am on Tuesday the 5th of November 2019 at Kutarere Marae, followed by a burial a Woodlands Cemetery, Opotiki.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 4, 2019