ASLOP, Nancy Margaret Beris. 17 July 1939 Loved and devoted wife of Ian Alsop. Treasured, supportive and loved mum of David and Peter. Loved 'Grancy' of Hugo, Sylvie, Max, Isabella, Zeb and Lexi. Loved sister of John and Davina and the late Doreen. Remembered for her kindness and loving, generous soul. Funeral service at 11am Sunday 8 March, Lychgate Funeral Home. Special thanks are extended to Nancy's carers and friends in Rotorua and Wellington. A memorial service will also be held later in Rotorua. Contact welcome through David (021956663) or Peter (021370869). Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 5, 2020