Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Nellie Elizabeth. (Betty or Bet) MARSH

Nellie Elizabeth. (Betty or Bet) MARSH
MARSH, Nellie Elizabeth. (Betty or Bet). Passed away peacefully with family present, on 28th June 2020. Sister of June Fawkner (dec), Pat McFarlane (dec), Beverley Irwin, Jeanne Gomas, Ted Marsh (dec), Marjorie Marsh (dec), Dick Marsh, Sue Walker, and Robert Marsh (dec). At Betty's request a private cremation has been held. Thanks to the staff at both Te Puke Country Lodge, and Carter House for the care provided for Betty. The family would like to also acknowledge the assistance and dedicated care, which Ann Marsh has given to her sister in law. Messages to the Marsh family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 2, 2020
