IMMS, Nesta Bronwyn (nee Gore). Peacefully passed away on Saturday 5 October 2019. Beloved wife to Kevin and the late Geoff Bethell. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Sharon and Todd, and Kenneth and Kristy. Precious nana to Tayla, Morgan, Grace, Stella, Jethro and Riley. A special friend to all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotorua SPCA would be appreciated. Bronwyn's Funeral Service will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 7, 2019
