DEED, Ngaere Alexa (formerly Smith). Passed away peacefully on May 12th 2019 aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nick and the late Mervyn. Much loved mother and mother in law of Alexis and Paul Starke, Cheryl and Bill Cossey, Christine Gough and Brett Smith (deceased) and Noreen. Loved grandma of James, Donna, Glenn, Deanna, Aaron and Sara. Special great grandma to her 11 great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Ngaere's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Friday May 17th at 1pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 14, 2019
