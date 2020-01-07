|
MAXWELL, Nikora. Tēnā koutou katoa Ko Tiheia te maunga, Ko te Awahou te awa, Ko Te Rotorua nui a Kahumatamamoe te Moana, Ko Tarimano te Marae, Ko Te Arawa Te Waka, Ko Ngāti Rangiwewehi me Te Arawa whānui ngā iwi, Tihemauri mate Kua hinga a Nikora Maxwell, ōna tau, waru tekau mā ono. Nikora passed away in Dunedin on Sunday 5 January 2020 surrounded by whānau. Loved husband of Estelle, father of Christine, Paora and Moe. Koro of Ranui, Nikora,Makarena, Joseph, Ariariterangi and Aniwa. Son of the late Paraone and Manukaroa (Nito) Maxwell, brother to Tui Hawkins, Alfred and the late Paraone, Paul, Edward and Roger Maxwell Nikora will travel home to Ohinemutu Rotorua on Tuesday the 7th of January, after spending the night at home he will be taken to Tarimano Marae, Awahou, at 10.00am Wednesday the 8th of January 2020. A service will be held at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial at Puhirua cemetery, Awahou, Rotorua. Moe mai ra e koro I ngā ringaringa a ō tūpuna.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 7, 2020