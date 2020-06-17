|
|
LOWRIE, Noeline Laura (nee Hanlon). Passed away peacefully at home with Les, aged 85 years.Wife and dearly loved soulmate of Les for 64 years. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Dean, Daryl and Dianne, Clinton and Sandy. Beloved Gran of Nicholas, Serena, Chanelle and Dylan. Much loved and always in our hearts. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society on the day or online www.cancer.org.nz/ donate. All correspondence c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2020