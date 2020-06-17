Home

Noeline Laura (Hanlon) LOWRIE

Noeline Laura (Hanlon) LOWRIE Notice
LOWRIE, Noeline Laura (nee Hanlon). Passed away peacefully at home with Les, aged 85 years.Wife and dearly loved soulmate of Les for 64 years. Adored mother and mother-in- law of Dean, Daryl and Dianne, Clinton and Sandy. Beloved Gran of Nicholas, Serena, Chanelle and Dylan. Much loved and always in our hearts. A celebration of Noeline's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society on the day or online www.cancer.org.nz/ donate. All correspondence c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2020
