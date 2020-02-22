Home

Noeline Patricia. (nee Hall CANDY

CANDY, Noeline Patricia. (nee Hall) At Tauranga Hospital on 9 February 2020 aged 77 Years. Mum leaves a void in our hearts and lives. A wonderful Mum to Derek, Amber, (Shane and Peter dec'd), a "GlamGram" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. Our heartfelt thanks to the Staff of Tauranga Hospital, also her many friends at the "Beach" & the Woman's section of the Waihi Beach RSA. Contact DerekFarrelly [email protected]
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020
