Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noeline FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noeline Theresa FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Noeline Theresa FLAHERTY Notice
FLAHERTY, Noeline Theresa. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, 10 November 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted wife (65 years) of Pat Flaherty. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Frances, Chris and the late Kay, Brian and Annie, Mary and Pat, Liz and Craig, and Jackie and David. Fun and loving Nana to 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A requiem mass to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon St, on Saturday 14 November at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noeline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -