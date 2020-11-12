|
FLAHERTY, Noeline Theresa. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, 10 November 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted wife (65 years) of Pat Flaherty. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Frances, Chris and the late Kay, Brian and Annie, Mary and Pat, Liz and Craig, and Jackie and David. Fun and loving Nana to 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A requiem mass to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon St, on Saturday 14 November at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 12, 2020