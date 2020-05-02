Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Dawn DANIEL

Add a Memory
Nola Dawn DANIEL Notice
DANIEL, Nola Dawn. Passed away on ANZAC Day 25 April 2020, aged 93. Beloved and beautiful Wife of David. Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Carl and Margaret (Christchurch), and Diane and Ross (Rotorua). Cherished Grandmother of her six grandchildren Melissa, Kurt (Perth WA), Justin, Bradley, Joshua (Christchurch) Kimberley (Canberra). Great Grandmother of her five great grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Emma and Ruby (Perth), Jack. Many thanks to Dr. Annie Walden and all at TLC. Thank you all at the Medical Ward and Emergency Department, Rotorua Hospital, CC1 Waikato Hospital and St John Ambulance. A private cremation for Nola has been held, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All communications to The Daniel Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -