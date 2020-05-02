|
DANIEL, Nola Dawn. Passed away on ANZAC Day 25 April 2020, aged 93. Beloved and beautiful Wife of David. Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Carl and Margaret (Christchurch), and Diane and Ross (Rotorua). Cherished Grandmother of her six grandchildren Melissa, Kurt (Perth WA), Justin, Bradley, Joshua (Christchurch) Kimberley (Canberra). Great Grandmother of her five great grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Emma and Ruby (Perth), Jack. Many thanks to Dr. Annie Walden and all at TLC. Thank you all at the Medical Ward and Emergency Department, Rotorua Hospital, CC1 Waikato Hospital and St John Ambulance. A private cremation for Nola has been held, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. All communications to The Daniel Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 2, 2020