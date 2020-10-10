Home

Norman John Markham TEW

Norman John Markham TEW Notice
TEW, Norman John Markham. Aged 86. Entered peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Friday, 9 October, 2020, at his home in Ngongotaha, Rotorua. Loved husband of the late Ann, and father to Ian (and Carol Tew), Debbie (and Alastair Welford, UK), Fran (and Colin Jackson) and grandfather to 7 adored grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, 15 Oct, 2020, at Living Well Church, Biak St, Rotorua Rotorua. All welcome. "My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust" Ps 91:2
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 10, 2020
