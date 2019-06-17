HUNUHUNU, Okeroa, 13-12-1985 In loving memory of our precious mother, and nana. A precious one from us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled, A place is vacant in our home, which never can be filled. God in his wisdom has recalled the boon his love had given and though your body lingers here, your soul is safe in heaven. We love you, miss you and think of you everyday mum. Your smile brightened our world. To my nana My world changed forever when you left us. I will miss you heaps and time is still healing the gap you left. You are the brightest star I see in the sky every night. Love you always, From Sonny &Whanau. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary