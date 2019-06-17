Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Okeroa HUNUHUNU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Okeroa HUNUHUNU

In Memoriam Condolences

Okeroa HUNUHUNU In Memoriam
HUNUHUNU, Okeroa, 13-12-1985 In loving memory of our precious mother, and nana. A precious one from us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled, A place is vacant in our home, which never can be filled. God in his wisdom has recalled the boon his love had given and though your body lingers here, your soul is safe in heaven. We love you, miss you and think of you everyday mum. Your smile brightened our world. To my nana My world changed forever when you left us. I will miss you heaps and time is still healing the gap you left. You are the brightest star I see in the sky every night. Love you always, From Sonny &Whanau.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.