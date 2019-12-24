Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ola HOBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Miriam (Van Staveren and known to all) HOBBS

Add a Memory
Ola Miriam (Van Staveren and known to all) HOBBS Notice
HOBBS, Ola Miriam (nee Van Staveren and known to all as Miri). On 30 November, 2019 at 85 years old. Dearly beloved wife of Norman and mum to Stewart, Alan and Carolyn. Loved by 7 grandchildren Michelle, Alex, Giles, Richard, Oli, Lockie and Asher. And greatgrandmother to Xavier, Cohen, Maddox and Freddie. Sister-inlaw and sister to Laurence and Claire Reynolds, will be missed by all including her close and loving friends. Miri, you lived a full and wonderful life and will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Lake Rotoiti towards the end of January, date and time to follow. Many thanks to the wonderful people at Mercy Hospice, Auckland, for their empathy and care. And many thanks to the staff at Shalom Court for their help and understanding with Norman through this difficult time.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -