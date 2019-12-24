|
|
HOBBS, Ola Miriam (nee Van Staveren and known to all as Miri). On 30 November, 2019 at 85 years old. Dearly beloved wife of Norman and mum to Stewart, Alan and Carolyn. Loved by 7 grandchildren Michelle, Alex, Giles, Richard, Oli, Lockie and Asher. And greatgrandmother to Xavier, Cohen, Maddox and Freddie. Sister-inlaw and sister to Laurence and Claire Reynolds, will be missed by all including her close and loving friends. Miri, you lived a full and wonderful life and will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Lake Rotoiti towards the end of January, date and time to follow. Many thanks to the wonderful people at Mercy Hospice, Auckland, for their empathy and care. And many thanks to the staff at Shalom Court for their help and understanding with Norman through this difficult time.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 24, 2019