PHILLIPS, Owen Desmond. Passed away peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga on 3 June 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rae. Loved Dad of Beverley and son-in-law of the late Dale. Loved Pop of granddaughter Vicki and partner James, and great grandfather of Harry. A private cremation has been held and a memorial afternoon tea will be held at a later date. Thanks to the staff of Hodgson House for their care of Owen. Communication to the Owen Phillips Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 7, 2019