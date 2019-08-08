Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Pamela (Pam) EDWARDS

Pamela (Pam) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Pamela (Pam). Passed away peacefully on 6th August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Adored mother and mother in law of Simon and Lyn, Rhiannon and Barry, and Janet and Mark. Treasured Grandma of Tim, Ben, Nick, Daniel and Zara. Special thanks to all those who have shown Pam love and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Pam's funeral will be held at 1pm, Friday 9th August at St Luke's Anglican Church, Amohia St, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
