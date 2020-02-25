|
MCCARRISON, Pamela Jessie (Pam) (Formerly Lourie, nee Harris). Peacefully at home on February 22, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Don. Loved mother of Vicki (dec) and Adam, stepmother of Simon, Amy and the late Richard, and mother in law of Jarrod. Loving Nana and great Nana of many. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, February 26 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Order of St John and may be left at the service. Communications to The McCarrison family PO Box 10152, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 25, 2020