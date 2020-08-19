|
MCCARRISON, Pamela Jessie. Passed 22.2.2020 After Pam's sudden death, but a blessing for her that she did not have to suffer any future health issues. I would sincerely like to thank the following health professionals, and emergency services. Firstly, the Rotorua Medical Group, Rotorua and Waikato hospitals, St Johns Ambulance, Rotorua Fire Service, and the Rotorua Police for all their professional advice and services. the Coroners Rep and also Lou and Chris Lord. Thank you to all those who visited and left food, flowers, and cards, and for all those who attended Pam's funeral. A very special thanks to our children,grand children, great grand children and son and daughter in laws, It would have been a shambles if you had not taken over with cooking, cleaning, helping arrange a variety of things at home and with the funeral. thank you to my Brothers, Sister in laws, Nieces and Nephews for all their help as well. I would like to thank Osbornes Funeral Home for their great service and advice and we cannot forget Tom Poata for your brilliant service and advice also. Bless ypu all Don McCarrison - Family
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2020