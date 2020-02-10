|
JUKES, Pamela June. Peacefully passed away on the 7th February 2020. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late Harry Jukes. A beautiful mum and mother in-law, to Kerry and Keith, Carl and Doreen, Quentin and Rhonda and Mayheur and David. Beloved nana to Meredith, Martin, Dylan, Dan, Sam, Hannah, Rosa and Ava, great nana to Justin, Alex, Chloe, Stevie, Logan and Nyah. Adored and loved by her family. Thank you to Rotorua Care Village staff, in particular Marilyn and Joy, for the loving care of our precious mum. A remembrance service will be held for Pam at 1pm Wednesday 12th February at 24 Paul Street, Rotorua. In Lieu of flowers, donations please to The Rotorua Care Village, house 7. For further details regarding this and Pams service please contact Quentin 021 0426 442.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 10, 2020