WILLIAMS, Patricia Ann. Passed away on June 1st 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mum of Georgina, Helen, Peter and Tania. Loved nana, Great grandmother Great-great grandmother. Our deepest thanks to the staff at Cantabria Resthome for their care and compassion over the last 6 days of mum's life. The service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Rotorua on Wednesday June 5th at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 3, 2019
