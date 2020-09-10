Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Munroe Street
Napier
Patricia Dorothy (Pat) MCMILLAN

Patricia Dorothy (Pat) MCMILLAN Notice
MCMILLAN, Patricia Dorothy (Pat) 2 October 1924 - 7 September 2020. Loved wife of the late Jack. Treasured mum of Peter, Judy Steiner, Patrick and the late Terry. Loved Gran of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset in the Bay for their wonderful care of mum. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Saturday September 12 at 10am followed by interment at the Rotorua Public Cemetery. All messages to The McMillan Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140 .
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 10, 2020
