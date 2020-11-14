|
PERKINS, Patricia (Pat) Mary (n?e Newton). Died peacefully on Tuesday 10 November 2020, surrounded by family at Rotorua Hospital, aged 89. Loving wife of the late Garth Anthony. Loving mother, mother-in-law and Nannie Pat to Annie and Brad, Chris and Tony, Greg and Mignon, Richard and Terry, Justin and Gail, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Special thanks to close friends, St John Ambulance and staff at Rotorua Hospital. Patricia was cremated at a private ceremony. A Memorial Service will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Lake Rd, Rotorua on Saturday 21 November at 11am. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance please.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 14, 2020