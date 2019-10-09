Home

BICKNELL, Patricia May (Pat), (nee Rogers). Of Rotorua, formerly of Featherston. On 5th October 2019 peacefully surrounded by family, in her 92nd year. Loved daughter of the late Jack and Elsie Rogers. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie (Buster).Treasured Mum and mother-in- law of John and Jan (USA), Jenny and Ken McKenzie, and Joy (Chick) and Graham Hodder. Cherished grandmother, great- grandmother and friend to many. A special thanks to the team from Kahukura Palliative Care Service and Dr Hilary Ryan for their wonderful care of Pat. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Bicknell family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
