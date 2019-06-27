|
TE KOWHAI, Patrick Tene. High tide 11.06.1948 Low tide 26.06.2019 Beloved husband of Iri (dec). Son and son in- law of Pine and Ada Te Kowhai & Pera and Rui Haronga (dec). Superdad and koro of all his children and mokopuna tuarua. Pat is resting at his home 44 Huratai Street until Friday 28 June where he will be taken to Paratehoata Te Kohea Marae at 10am. Funeral service will be held at the marae on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11am followed by burial at Kauae Urupa. Kia hora te marino kia whakapapa pounamu te moana kia tere te kärohirohi i mua i toü huarahi.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2019