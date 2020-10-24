Home

Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
03-455 5074
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Paula Dorothy WATT

Paula Dorothy WATT Notice
WATT, Paula Dorothy. On October 22, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice; in her 67th year. Loved wife of Martin, much loved and treasured mother of Pip, Katie and Tim and very special Gran of Aidan, Callum and Arlo. Much love and thanks to Pip and Katie's partners, Sean and Matt, for your unwavering support and to all the staff in Ward 8C and the Otago Community Hospice for all the care and support they provided for Paula and family. A service for Paula will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road , Dunedin at 10.00am on Friday October 30, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 41A Marion Street, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin 9014 or leave a message on Paula's page at www.tributes.co.nz Hope & Sons Funeral Directors Dunedin
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 24, 2020
