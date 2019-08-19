|
SMITH, Pearce Freeland (Sonny). On Friday 16th August 2019 peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 81. Beloved husband of Joan. Father of Michael, Denise and Ann, and Grandfather of 6. Brother and brother in law of Pam and Kevin Hoare (Canberra), Judy and Peter Ebel (Sydney), Jon Freeland Smith (Opotiki), Russell and Susan Smith (Whakatane). A funeral service for Pearce will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Wednesday 21st August at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2019