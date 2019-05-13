Home

Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Peggy Daphne WATSON

Peggy Daphne WATSON Notice
WATSON, Peggy Daphne. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family, on 11th May 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Watson. Treasured Mum of Andrew and Mary and Mark (Bob). Devoted Grandma to Catherine and Andy, Paul, Krisztina, Margaret, Kieran and Mariana, Alicia, Liam, Andrew and Wendy, Regan and Sheryl and Nigel and Kat. Cherished Great Grandmother to Christopher, Zoe, Samuel, Tilly, Archie, Caleb and Kara. The family would like to thank the staff at Te Ngae Medical Centre, especially Drs Andrew McMenamin and Sally Hoskins, for their care and support. Also, a special mention must be made to the wonderful care given by the Hospice nurses, as well as the devotion shown by her personal carer, Shayne, from Healthcare. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at St David's Church, Owhata, Rotorua on Thursday 16th May at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes Mum would like you to make a donation to the Rotorua Hospice.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 13, 2019
