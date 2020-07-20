Home

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
49 Canada Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Peggy Rubina REGNAULT

Peggy Rubina REGNAULT Notice
REGNAULT, Peggy Rubina. Sadly passed away on the 17th of July 2020 . Loved wife of the late Robert. Loved mother and mother in law of Lois and Joseph Bateson, Sandra and David Croft, Marilyn and Nick Regnault. Cherished grandmother to her 8 grandchildren. The funeral to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 49 Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday the 23rd of July 2020 at 11am. All communications to the Regnault family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 20, 2020
