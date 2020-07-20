|
REGNAULT, Peggy Rubina. Sadly passed away on the 17th of July 2020 . Loved wife of the late Robert. Loved mother and mother in law of Lois and Joseph Bateson, Sandra and David Croft, Marilyn and Nick Regnault. Cherished grandmother to her 8 grandchildren. The funeral to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 49 Canada Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday the 23rd of July 2020 at 11am. All communications to the Regnault family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 20, 2020