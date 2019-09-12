Home

Peter Allan "Batman" BATT

Peter Allan "Batman" BATT Notice
BATT, Peter Allan "Batman" It is with heavy hearts that we say good bye to a much loved Husband, Father, Son and Brother. Peter passed away at home on September 11th 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Taken before his time Peter will be hugely missed by all of his whanau and friends. The service to celebrate his life will be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre, Queens Drive, Rotorua on Saturday September 14th at 10am followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 12, 2019
