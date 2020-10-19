|
BACH, Peter. Peacefully passed away on the evening of Thursday 15 October 2020, surrounded by his family. Much loved Brother of Norm and Brother-in-law of Anne. Awesome Uncle of Juliet and David B and Uncle-in-law of David S and Betty. Great Uncle to Steven, Jayden, Brandon, Jessica and Kevin. A private, intimate cremation ceremony and celebration of Peter's life was held for his family on Saturday 17 October 2020. There are no goodbyes - wherever you will be, you will be in our hearts.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 19, 2020