More Obituaries for Peter BACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter BACH

Peter BACH Notice
BACH, Peter. Peacefully passed away on the evening of Thursday 15 October 2020, surrounded by his family. Much loved Brother of Norm and Brother-in-law of Anne. Awesome Uncle of Juliet and David B and Uncle-in-law of David S and Betty. Great Uncle to Steven, Jayden, Brandon, Jessica and Kevin. A private, intimate cremation ceremony and celebration of Peter's life was held for his family on Saturday 17 October 2020. There are no goodbyes - wherever you will be, you will be in our hearts.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 19, 2020
